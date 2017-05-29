Thousands Participate In Annual Bolder Boulder 10K

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Runners and walkers in the annual Bolder Boulder 10K race were in high spirits on Monday for the annual tradition.
More than 50,000 people participate in the race through Boulder each year, and racers were greeted with mostly sunny skies and race temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s in the morning.
Many participants as well as active onlookers wore costumes, and some people carried flags to pay tribute to members of the military on Memorial Day.
Emma Coburn, an Olympic Bronze Medalist in last year’s Steeplechase event, was the official starter for the race.
The race, which starts on the streets of Boulder and ends at Folsom Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, has been held since 1979. It is one of the world’s largest running events.
The winners of the men’s and women’s citizen’s races were Kenyan runner Barnabas Kosgei and Lauren Martin from Alamosa.