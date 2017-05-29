Thousands Participate In Annual Bolder Boulder 10K

May 29, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: 10K Race, Bolder Boulder, Boulder, Boulder County, Emma Coburn

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Runners and walkers in the annual Bolder Boulder 10K race were in high spirits on Monday for the annual tradition.

bolder boulder 1 Thousands Participate In Annual Bolder Boulder 10K

(credit: Bolder Boulder)

More than 50,000 people participate in the race through Boulder each year, and racers were greeted with mostly sunny skies and race temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s in the morning.

bolder boulder 2 Thousands Participate In Annual Bolder Boulder 10K

(credit: Bolder Boulder)

Many participants as well as active onlookers wore costumes, and some people carried flags to pay tribute to members of the military on Memorial Day.

Emma Coburn, an Olympic Bronze Medalist in last year’s Steeplechase event, was the official starter for the race.

The race, which starts on the streets of Boulder and ends at Folsom Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, has been held since 1979. It is one of the world’s largest running events.

bolder boulder 3 Thousands Participate In Annual Bolder Boulder 10K

(credit: Bolder Boulder)

The winners of the men’s and women’s citizen’s races were Kenyan runner Barnabas Kosgei and Lauren Martin from Alamosa.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch