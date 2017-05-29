Aurora Police Warn Of New Scam

AURORA (CBS4) – Officers with the Aurora Police Department are warning of a new scam being reported in the area.
A citizen received a call from “Rex Johnson,” who claimed to work for Microsoft Support. The victim was told her computer had a virus. The caller convinced the victim to allow remote access to her computer. Over the next two days, the victim was convinced to send money to locations in India and Africa.
Aurora Police warn this is a scam.
Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed
- Don’t fall for buying money grams or gift cards. Chances are it’s a scam.
- Don’t trust or even answer unknown numbers.
- Do not, under any circumstances, give out your financial information
- Verify caller and company information. Find customer service numbers and call them before you take any action.
- Be skeptical of deals that require secrecy.
- Take time to consider any proposition including money.
- Trust your gut – if it tells you something is off, it probably is.
Anyone who feels they’ve been a victim of this scam is asked to call Officer Larson at 303-739-6176.