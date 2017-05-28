Man Accused Of Domestic Violence & Stalking Arrested After Standoff

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies arrested a man Saturday night on several charges including domestic violence and stalking.
Justin Michael King, 26, was taken into custody after a standoff with authorities.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the standoff began around 5:45 p.m. near Silverthorne.
Deputies responded to a harassment call in the Wildernest neighborhood on Ryan Gulch Road near Interstate 70.
The man barricaded himself inside his room saying he had a gun.
Safety evacuations and road closures were put in place during the standoff but have since been lifted.
King is being held without bond until his court date.