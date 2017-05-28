Man Accused Of Domestic Violence & Stalking Arrested After Standoff

May 28, 2017 3:34 PM
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies arrested a man Saturday night on several charges including domestic violence and stalking.

Justin Michael King, 26, was taken into custody after a standoff with authorities.

wildernest swat 4 summit co pio Man Accused Of Domestic Violence & Stalking Arrested After Standoff

(credit: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the standoff began around 5:45 p.m. near Silverthorne.

Deputies responded to a harassment call in the Wildernest neighborhood on Ryan Gulch Road near Interstate 70.

The man barricaded himself inside his room saying he had a gun.

wildernest swat 2 summit co pio Man Accused Of Domestic Violence & Stalking Arrested After Standoff

(credit: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Safety evacuations and road closures were put in place during the standoff but have since been lifted.

King is being held without bond until his court date.

