3 Shot During Apparent Argument At House Party

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning.
According to Doug Schepman with the Denver Police Department, the shootings appear to be the result of an argument at a house party in the 5500 block of Sable Street.
Police got the call around 2 a.m.
One male was shot in the abdomen and is reportedly in critical condition. Another male was shot in the foot and has injuries not considered life-threatening. Another male arrived at the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Police haven’t released any suspect information.
No names have been released.