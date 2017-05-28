Latest Forecast: Warmer With More Sun

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure has pushed drier, more stable air into the state for Sunday. As a result, temperatures will be warmer and the entire state will have a lot more sunshine. There will be a small push of moisture over northern Colorado during the afternoon Sunday. This will be just enough to get a few spotty weak showers and storms going late in the day.

A weak cold front will ease in for Memorial Day. Cooling temperatures slightly and giving the mountains and eastern plains a better chance for afternoon showers and storms. For the Front Range there is currently a 30% chance for rain on Monday.

By Tuesday, Denver will be popping back into the 70s and gradually working up to near 80 by Thursday. Each day in the week ahead there is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chances get smaller and smaller as we inch toward Friday.

