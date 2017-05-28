Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

May 28, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Amy Berman Jackson, Benghazi, Glen Doherty, Hillary Clinton, Libya, Libya Christopher Stevens, Patricia Smith, Politico, Republican National Convention, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton filed by the parents of two Americans killed in the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington says the former secretary of state didn’t defame the parents when disputing allegations that she had lied.

hillary clinton1 Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

Hillary Clinton (credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The lawsuit also alleged Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods were killed because Clinton’s use of a private email server ultimately exposed terrorists to sensitive information.

Patricia Smith was one of the plaintiffs who gave an emotional speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention against Clinton. Her son and Woods were killed in the September 2012 attack along with CIA operative Glen Doherty and U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.

us embassy benghazi 091720121 Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

Damage inside the burnt US consulate building in Benghazi (Photo credit: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/GettyImages)

The lawsuit dismissal was first reported by Politico.

