Boy Falls Off Giant Slide At California Water Park

DUBLIN, Calif. (CBS4) – A 10-year-old boy suffered only scrapes and scratches Saturday despite a scary accident at a water park’s opening day.
Video shows the boy exiting the chute of large water slide called the Emerald Plunge and tumbling along a concrete pad. A jet of water appeared to throw the boy in the air. Until that point, the boy’s arms and legs are crossed as instructed by the park.
Once airborn, however, his form changed. He rode along the rim of the chute before falling out.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital by his parents. His only injuries were described as abrasions.
The park, known as The Wave, shut down the slide after the accident.
“We have a maintenance person from the installer coming out right now, to check that piece of equipment with us, and make sure that everything is operating as per the guides,” Jim Rodems, Director of Parks and Community Services, told KPIX. “So, we’ll make sure it’s safe before we turn it back on.”
Park officials were considering an increase in water pressure to slow riders down.
A second slide was also closed Saturday, but four others were left open.