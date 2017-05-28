Not Clicked In: Tree Breaks Climber’s Long Fall

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews rescued a fallen climber in Boulder Canyon Sunday afternoon.
Rescuers told CBS4 the climber fell about 50 feet near Boulder Falls. They said he was not clicked in and planned to have gone higher.
The climber, a 30-year-old Boulder County resident, was not seriously injured.
The road in the canyon was shut down to one lane during the rescue.
“His fall was broken by a tree, however, he sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his right shoulder,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The man was reportedly wearing a helmet.
“When rescuers reached the patient, he was in pain, but alert and able to answer questions,” the sheriff’s office said.
Ropes were used to extract the patient from a steep slope across the Boulder Creek.