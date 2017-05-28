Bike MS Offers Personal Challenge, Opportunity To Help Others

May 28, 2017 6:00 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – The National MS Society is hosting Bike MS on June 24th & 25th. It’s the largest fundraiser for the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society. Bike MS is expected to raise $3.5 million to pay for research and resources for people living with multiple sclerosis. There is a fundraising minimum of $400 to ride in Bike MS, but the average is more than $1,000 per rider.

bike ms team stay phat finish june 2016 Bike MS Offers Personal Challenge, Opportunity To Help Others

Team Stay Phat 2016 (credit Danny Ezrol)

Danny Ezrol is the fundraising director for Team Stay Phat. The Team is hoping to raise $40,000 for Bike MS this year. So far, they are 47-percent of the way there. The team is holding a Bike MS fundraising event on Friday, June 2nd. The happy hour gathering is at The Infinite Monkey Theorem from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

LINK: Support Team Stay Phat for Bike MS

Bike MS offers several routes for different fitness levels. Most of the 3,000 riders will take part in the two-day event, which takes off from Front Range Community College in Westminster on Saturday, ends at Colorado State University, and then rides back on Sunday. But there is a one-day, 30-mile option that starts and ends at CSU on Saturday.

