Bike MS Offers Personal Challenge, Opportunity To Help Others

DENVER (CBS4) – The National MS Society is hosting Bike MS on June 24th & 25th. It’s the largest fundraiser for the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society. Bike MS is expected to raise $3.5 million to pay for research and resources for people living with multiple sclerosis. There is a fundraising minimum of $400 to ride in Bike MS, but the average is more than $1,000 per rider.

Danny Ezrol is the fundraising director for Team Stay Phat. The Team is hoping to raise $40,000 for Bike MS this year. So far, they are 47-percent of the way there. The team is holding a Bike MS fundraising event on Friday, June 2nd. The happy hour gathering is at The Infinite Monkey Theorem from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

LINK: Support Team Stay Phat for Bike MS

Bike MS offers several routes for different fitness levels. Most of the 3,000 riders will take part in the two-day event, which takes off from Front Range Community College in Westminster on Saturday, ends at Colorado State University, and then rides back on Sunday. But there is a one-day, 30-mile option that starts and ends at CSU on Saturday.