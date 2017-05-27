Latest Forecast: Showers And Thunderstorms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Another weather disturbance is pushing across the state for Saturday. This will get showers starting early across the Front Range and in the mountains. Denver and northeastern Colorado have a good shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Storms are not expected to reach severe levels but, will have dangerous lightning, gusty winds, small hail and brief heavy rain.

There is a much better chance for severe weather over southeastern Colorado. With large hail and damaging winds being the biggest threat.

In the mountains above 10 thousand feet there will be some accumulating snow this weekend with some spots seeing 2 to 4 inches by Sunday.

Sunday will clear out for most of the day. In fact, all of the state will start the day clear to partly cloudy and warmer. Late in the day there will be a few isolated showers over northern Colorado. Some of these may move through the Denver metro area Sunday night.

A new wrinkle in the Memorial Day Forecast is the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There will be another cool, moist wave that passes through cooling things down a tad and giving just enough energy for a few afternoon storms.

