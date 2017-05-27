Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak At Well

PEETZ, Colo. (CBS4) – A gas leak forced families to evacuate their homes in northeastern Colorado.
Crews have been monitoring the situation that began late Thursday afternoon near the town of Peetz in Logan County.
Workers with East Cheyenne Gas Storage says natural gas leaked after a safety device failed on a well.
“Contractors were working on one of 16 wells on the site that are used to inject and withdraw natural gas into and out of the underground storage facility,” according to a news release. “A safety device failed and as a result, natural gas from the single affected well began escaping into the atmosphere.”
East Cheyenne Gas Storage will reimburse evacuated homeowners for their expenses.