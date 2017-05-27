Loveland Ski Area Mascot Dies Suddenly

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Toby the Bernese mountain dog — canine ambassador of Loveland Ski Area, longtime Denver sports fan, and beloved travelling companion — is gone.

Dustin Schaefer, Toby’s owner and a Loveland Ski Area spokesperson, confirmed Toby’s passing Saturday afternoon.

Schaefer said Toby died suddenly Thursday night after working at the ski area and eating dinner.

Schaefer said the dog’s “stomach flipped.”

According to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons website, “Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus (GDV) is a rapidly progressive life-threatening condition of dogs.”

“I roll over in bed hoping it’s just a bad dream,” Schaefer wrote Friday in a personal Facebook post. “So many memories ran through my head as you passed away in my arms. You touched so many hearts and your kindness made this world a better place. I wish I had half the heart you did. I would never trade away the three years we shared together. I’ll miss your hugs. I’ll miss my best friend.— feeling devastated.”

Toby was well known for wearing a pair of Von Miller-inspired glasses. Miller visited Toby in December.

Toby turned five years old in February.

Happy Birthday @Millerlite40! Sending some Toby hugs your way on your special day. 🎂🐶🎉🐾 #vontoby #denverbroncos pic.twitter.com/lFVQQYhMoI — Toby Da Berner (@tobydaberner) March 26, 2017