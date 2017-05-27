Police: Infant Dies While Woman Sleeps For 18 Hours

May 27, 2017 1:31 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 28-year-old woman faces felony child abuse charges following the death of her 3-month-old son.

According to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services, officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Garfield Street at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Mandi Woodall claimed to have woken from a two-hour nap to find her infant unresponsive.

Mandi Woodall (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that Woodall had been asleep for approximately 18 hours,” states the release.

There were indications that drugs may have played a role in this incident.

Tuesday was Woodall’s birthday.

Two other young children were found in Woodall’s care.

“While they showed signs of neglect, both were uninjured,” per police.

Woodall was arrested Thursday. She is charged child abuse, knowingly or recklessly causing death, a felony, and two other counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

