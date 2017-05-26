Girl Passes Away From Injuries After Car Crashes Into Store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of Rylie Guentensberger, the teenager who was injured by a vehicle driving through a storefront, told CBS4 that the teen did not survive.

Her father, Ziggy Guentensberger, said that Rylie passed away on Friday.

Rylie was inside a running store with her mother April 29 when police say a car drove through the front of the business, injuring seven people. The most severely hurt was 13-year-old Rylie.

Rylie’s mother, Meghann, had this to say about her daughter’s passing: “Today is a day of tears… Today is a day of memories… Today is a day of celebrating a special life…

Today, our sweet Rylie passed away.

Over the last month, we have had a lot of time to think about and celebrate our girl.

We always knew she was special, but this last month has shown us just how many lives she’s touched. She has made us all stronger, love more fully, and smile more often.

We ask that you respect our privacy in the upcoming days as we wrap around each other and figure out what happens next.



We will post updates on arrangements as they are made.

Above all, as you go about your days – live as Rylie did. Be Happy!”

Her friends described her as a strong teenager, who often gives back to nonprofits.

Police believe the driver had a medical condition causing the crash.