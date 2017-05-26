Investigation Into Fatal Oil Tank Battery Fire Continues

MEAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Anadarko company officials haven’t widely released information yet about a deadly explosion at one of their oil tank battery locations.

The fire and explosion on Thursday afternoon killed one man.

The Associated Press is reporting the oil and gas company told it the facility, which is located near Mead in Weld County, was not in operation.

Investigators say a group of workers were performing maintenance on the oil tank battery when the fire started.

Mountain View Fire Department firefighters arrived before 4 p.m. to find the battery fully engulfed in flames. While searching the scene, they found the body of the man who died.

Three others were injured. Two were taken to the North Colorado Medical Center burn unit in Greeley, one with serious injuries and the other with minor ones. The third person was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland with moderate injuries.

The coroner’s office is set to release the identity of the worker who died as early as Friday afternoon.

CBS4 reached out to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation but so far have not heard back.

A Weld County Sheriff’s office spokesman said the fire is unrelated to last month’s gas explosion at a house in Firestone that killed two people and injured two others.