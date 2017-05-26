Latest Forecast: Severe Weather Possible Friday, Rain Likely Saturday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The Memorial Day weekend will start with rough weather in some areas. Denver and the entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains have a chance for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The primary concern is large hail which could be up to the size of golf balls.

Generally speaking we’re most concerned about areas just east and southeast of the Denver metro area including locations such as Elizabeth, Kiowa, Bennett, Byers, Deer Trail, and Limon. These areas are have the highest risk of experiencing large hail and to a lesser extent damaging wind and maybe a brief tornado.

Temperatures will also continue their cooling trend on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Then on Saturday temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees which is 15 degrees below normal for the start of Memorial Day weekend. Skies will also be primarily cloudy and scattered rain showers are a good bet. It will not rain all day but most neighborhoods will see at least a shower or two.

Then drier, brighter, and warmer weather will return for Sunday and Monday. Highs in the metro area should come close to 70 degrees on Sunday followed by mid 70s on Monday. The chance for rain is not necessarily “zero” but it’s low enough that we’re leaving it out of the forecast.

In the mountains, plan on a 30% chance for rain, snow, and thunderstorms on Friday and Friday night. The snow level will drop to around 9,000 feet on Saturday and up to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. A chance for additional rain will continue on Sunday and Monday in the high country while lower elevations stay mainly dry.

