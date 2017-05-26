Less Chance for Showers and Storms as We Head Through the Weekend

By Ed Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – As promised Thursday evening on the 10pm Weather, the severe weather would not affect Denver and be relegated to the eastern plains. That’s exactly what happened as Denver only saw a brief afternoon shower, but storms reaching severe levels peppered eastern Colorado, with strong winds, heavy rains, lightning and hail – even a few tornado warnings. Denver’s high reached 72 degrees officially at the airport and 70 degrees downtown – slightly below normal for this time of year.

Clouds showers, storms and even cooler temperatures begin the holiday weekend – Saturday’s high should only reach around 60 degrees. Then we look for improving conditions heading for the holiday: Partly sunny on Sunday with only isolated storms and a high around 70. For Memorial Day, Monday, again only isolated storms with a more seasonal high in the mid 70s.

We’ll begin the work week on Tuesday with isolated storms and a high back in the mid 70s; isolated storms again on Wednesday with a high in the upper 70s.

