2 Who Allegedly Vandalized Rock Wall Seen In Newly Released Photos

May 26, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, Vandalism

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two people who are seen in photos possibly defacing a rock wall in a public park.

The photos were taken on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Deer Creek Canyon Rocks on the Plymouth Creek Trail in the foothills. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s posted the pictures on Twitter Friday in hopes of identifying the people.

(credit: Jefferson County)

(credit: Jefferson County)

In the photos, a woman is holding what appears to be a rock and scratching words or designs into the wall.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to call 303-277-0211. The case number is 17-12914.

