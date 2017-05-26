2 Who Allegedly Vandalized Rock Wall Seen In Newly Released Photos

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two people who are seen in photos possibly defacing a rock wall in a public park.
The photos were taken on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Deer Creek Canyon Rocks on the Plymouth Creek Trail in the foothills. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s posted the pictures on Twitter Friday in hopes of identifying the people.
In the photos, a woman is holding what appears to be a rock and scratching words or designs into the wall.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to call 303-277-0211. The case number is 17-12914.