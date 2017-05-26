Evacuations Ordered In Northeastern Colorado After Gas Well Leak

May 26, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Gas Well Leak, Logan County, Northeastern Colorado

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — Workers are trying to shut down a leak of natural gas from an underground storage facility in Northeastern Colorado.

The leak occurred Thursday afternoon in a well that injects and withdraws gas from the facility. It is owned by East Cheyenne Gas Storage. Logan County called all residents who live within two miles of the well and urged them to evacuate.

The company says contractors have arrived on the scene to try to shut down the leak. It promises to reimburse residents for the evacuation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

