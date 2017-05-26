Race For Colorado Attorney General Heats Up

May 26, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Colorado Attorney General, Cynthia Coffman, Jefferson County, Joe Salazar, Phil Weiser

DENVER (CBS4) – The top assistant prosecutor in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has announced his candidacy in the race for Colorado attorney general.

michael dougherty1 Race For Colorado Attorney General Heats Up

Michael Dougherty (credit: CBS)

Michael Dougherty is joining state Rep. Joe Salazar and former University of Colorado Law School Dean Phil Weiser in the Democratic primary.

phil weiser Race For Colorado Attorney General Heats Up

Phil Weiser (credit: CBS)

joe salazar Race For Colorado Attorney General Heats Up

Rep. Joe Salazar (credit CBS)

Dougherty ran the criminal justice section and DNA review project for the DA’s office.

“Attorney general plays such an important role in health care, immigration, the environment and public safety,” Dougherty said. “Those decisions, those issues, are non-political. They should be made without politics in mind. They have to be made by someone with a commitment to doing the right thing.”

defunding ags office 6pkg frame 2175 Race For Colorado Attorney General Heats Up

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, a Republican, is considering a run for governor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch