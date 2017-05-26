Race For Colorado Attorney General Heats Up

DENVER (CBS4) – The top assistant prosecutor in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has announced his candidacy in the race for Colorado attorney general.
Michael Dougherty is joining state Rep. Joe Salazar and former University of Colorado Law School Dean Phil Weiser in the Democratic primary.
Dougherty ran the criminal justice section and DNA review project for the DA’s office.
“Attorney general plays such an important role in health care, immigration, the environment and public safety,” Dougherty said. “Those decisions, those issues, are non-political. They should be made without politics in mind. They have to be made by someone with a commitment to doing the right thing.”
Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, a Republican, is considering a run for governor.