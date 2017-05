Denver Police Officers Working Off Duty To Wear Body CamerasCBS4 has learned that uniformed Denver police officers working off-duty jobs will soon be required to wear body cameras, according to an internal Denver Police Department email obtained by the CBS4 Investigative team.

Colorado Representatives Try To Rename Peaks After ClimbersColorado's congressional representatives are trying to name two peaks in the southwestern part of the state after two local climbers who died in an avalanche in Asia.

CO Company Poised to Make Space History with New CubeSat TechnologyA Colorado company is working on technology that would allow small satellites to go into deep space.