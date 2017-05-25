Western Exhibit Celebrates Both Art And Film

DENVER (CBS4)– The newest exhibit at the Denver Art Museum celebrates the Western in both art and film.
The exhibit showcases iconic paintings of the American West and also film memorabilia that includes the motorcycle that Peter Fonda rode in “Easy Rider.”
The exhibit also has plenty of clips from popular westerns.
There’s even a place where visitors can be part of the famous shoot-out scene from Clint Eastwood’s “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”
“It’s an exhibition we’ve been working on for several years. We’ve constructed it from objects across the country and, in fact, even some internationally,” said Denver Art Museum spokesman Thomas Smith.
The Western: An Epic in Art and Film opens to the public on Saturday. It is a ticketed exhibition with a discount for members.
LINK: Denver Art Museum