WATCH: Small Tornado Touches Down On Eastern Plains

By Chris Spears
STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the first tornadoes in Colorado this year touched down on Thursday afternoon on the Eastern Plains.
The small tornado touched down just after 1 p.m. Thursday in a field not far from Sterling.
Short-lived tornadoes like this are common in northeast Colorado during severe weather season.
This video was shot by Ryan Riesenberg, a researcher at CSU with the C^3LOUD-EX team. His team is researching storm behavior in Colorado this severe weather season.
Riesenberg said the tornado didn’t last long and didn’t cause any damage.
Visit cbsdenver.com/severe-weather-safety/ for tips on how to stay safe.
