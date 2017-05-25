WATCH: Small Tornado Touches Down On Eastern Plains

May 25, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Eastern Plains, Logan County, Sterling, Tornado

By Chris Spears

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the first tornadoes in Colorado this year touched down on Thursday afternoon on the Eastern Plains.

The small tornado touched down just after 1 p.m. Thursday in a field not far from Sterling.

Short-lived tornadoes like this are common in northeast Colorado during severe weather season.

This video was shot by Ryan Riesenberg, a researcher at CSU with the C^3LOUD-EX team. His team is researching storm behavior in Colorado this severe weather season.

Riesenberg said the tornado didn’t last long and didn’t cause any damage.

