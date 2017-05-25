1 Shot, Wounded Outside Apartment Complex

May 25, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Apartment Shooting, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating a shooting on Xenia Street near Yosemite Street and Colfax Avenue in east Denver that left a man critically hurt.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police say the victim was shot multiple times at 3:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Hidden Brook apartment complex.

Officers said they were having trouble gathering details about what led up to the shooting because of a language barrier. They say the complex has a large Burmese community, and so they haven’t been able to get much information from witnesses yet.

