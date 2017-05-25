Latest Forecast: Scattered Strong To Severe Storms This Afternoon

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system moving into the state will make for an unsettled first half of the long Memorial Day Weekend.
In fact it will get started this afternoon and evening with a few waves of scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe, especially on the northeast plains of Colorado.
The primary threats today will be large hail, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and strong wind. But any thunderstorm can produce a tornado with little to no advanced warning.
More of the same is expected tomorrow and potentially into Saturday.
Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday there will be scattered storms but they shouldn’t be as numerous.
