Planned Parenthood Shooter Still Incompetent For Trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A judge says a man who acknowledged killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent, stalling the case against him.
Judge Gilbert Martinez made the ruling Thursday based on the latest mental evaluation from the state psychiatric hospital, where Robert Dear has been undergoing treatment since he was deemed incompetent last May.
This is Dear’s fourth review that came back incompetent.
Dear will remain in the state hospital until the judge determines he is able to assist in his defense.
During an October 2016 hearing, Dear claimed he’s been forcibly medicated while being held at the hospital.
He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015 shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured.
Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance. Two psychologists testified he has a delusion disorder.