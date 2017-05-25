Pat Bowlen Field Gives Boys & Girls Clubs Place To Play

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The children at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver have a new place to play this summer. The Pat Bowlen Field opened in Commerce City.
The new athletics field was dedicated on Thursday to Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen. He is a major supporter of the organization.
Bowlen’s wife, Annabel and their daughters were at the ceremony.
The field is located near the Suncor Boys & Girls Club at 62nd and Holly.
The 10,000 square foot turf field will host a variety of team sports for the Boys and Girls Clubs.