Music Fest Builds Beer Pipeline

(CBS4) – Soon concert goers at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany will get their brew straight from the ground.
The festival built a four-mile long underground beer pipeline. Yes, a BEER pipeline.
The fans who attend the event consume an average of a gallon of beer per person.
The pipeline will be able to move over 400,000 liters of ale and will be buried more than 2 feet underground to keep the beer cold. The pipeline will help to keep the land from being torn up by the coming and going of beer trucks.
Wacken is the biggest metal festival in the world, it averages about 75,000 attendees and will include 150 bands. The festival starts on August 3 and includes acts like Megadeth and Alice Cooper.