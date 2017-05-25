Traveling Memorial Wall Honors Soldiers Who Served In Vietnam

May 25, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Larimer County, Memorial Day, Veterans, Veterans Plaza Of Northern Colorado, Vietnam War

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A special tribute to American veterans who served in the Vietnam War is taking shape in Fort Collins.

wall 2 Traveling Memorial Wall Honors Soldiers Who Served In Vietnam

(credit: CBS)

The city is hosting a traveling memorial wall at the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado that honors soldiers who died in the war.

The wall arrived in town Wednesday with an escort that included police and veterans’ motorcycle clubs. It will be assembled on Thursday, and all weekend volunteers will read the names of the tens of thousands of U.S. service members who died in combat.

LINK: veteransplazanoco.org

“We’re educating the civilian populace of what the Vietnam veterans and all veterans have given for this country, all the selfless sacrifice, we want people to understand that and we also want to make sure that our Vietnam vets get the welcome home they deserve and never did get,” said Diggs Brown, founder of the Veterans Plaza.

wall 1 Traveling Memorial Wall Honors Soldiers Who Served In Vietnam

(credit: CBS)

Anyone can view the 330 foot-long tribute to veterans through Monday at the plaza, which is located in Spring Canyon Community Park in southwest Fort Collins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch