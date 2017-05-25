Investigation: Gas Flow Line May Have Been Cut

By Rick Sallinger

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– A preliminary investigation has revealed that a gas flow line may have been cut during a sewer installation that later led to a home explosion in Firestone last month that killed two people.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission emphasized the finding is not final involving the April 17 blast.

The new information comes after homeowners in the neighborhood attended a meeting the night before during which an official from Anadarko, the oil and gas company that owns the nearby production facilities spoke.

The neighbors were told three wells in the subdivision are being permanently shut down although that was not necessary.

The company is also funding explosive gas detection equipment for those who request it. At that meeting the homeowners were also notified that a ground survey had discovered a different methane pocket nearby. That pocket is being vented.

Neighbors like Matthew Wilkerson expressed dismay at that news asking, “What’s next, another pocket here, another there.”

The home where Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin died remains a charred mess. The home next door remains unoccupied; those residents have yet to return.

