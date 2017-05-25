Woman Wanted In Electronics Theft

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are searching for a woman wanted for stealing a car and electronics.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who may go by the name Jasmine Martinez, Jay Jay Martinez or Baby Jay, is accused of stealing a TV, DJ equipment and a vehicle on March 17.
Both the vehicle and a piece of the DJ equipment were recovered. The TV and other pieces of the DJ equipment remain missing.
Martinez is described as a heavy-set Hispanic female, about 24-30 years old, about 6-feet tall. She has multiple, distinctive tattoos: a skull on her upper right arm, a tattoo of the face of a cat on her chest, the word Sagittarius, baby footprints and an Air Jordan logo tattooed on her left arm.
Anyone with information about the identification or location of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information.