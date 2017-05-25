Anadarko To Shut Down 3 Wells Near House Explosion Site

May 25, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Anadarko, Firestone, House Explosion, Weld County

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – FIRESTONE, Colo. (AP) — The company that owns a gas well linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado says it will permanently shut down that well and two others in the neighborhood.

FIRESTONE GAS EXPLOSION: Timeline Of Events

Anadarko Petroleum announced the shut-down Wednesday in Firestone, where an April 17 explosion killed two people. Investigators blamed the explosion on unrefined, odorless natural gas from a severed 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) pipeline.

The pipeline was thought to be out of service, but investigators say it was still connected to a well near the home.

firestone 2 Anadarko To Shut Down 3 Wells Near House Explosion Site

(credit: CBS)

Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.
Anadarko says it believes the three wells are safe but is shutting them down because of the “special circumstances and sensitivity surrounding this equipment.”

Anadarko also says it will pay for natural gas detectors for neighborhood residents.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch