Airport Heart Attack Victim Thanks First Responders

DENVER (CBS4) – A man who went into cardiac arrest at Denver International Airport was reunited on Wednesday with the people who saved his life.
Frank Farina had just returned from an overseas vacation last fall, when he collapsed in the airport customs area.
Now Farina is thanking everyone from Border Patrol agents to hospital workers who jumped into action, and helped him on his road to recovery.
“In many ways, they took me from a patient to a person, because they pushed me and they wouldn’t let me get down,” Farina said.
“What can I say besides they did their job, and it worked out really well for me, and… thanks!”
Farina has made a full recovery.