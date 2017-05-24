Troopers Track Down Car With Joke Sign In The Window

LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) – This is one poor attempt at humor.
State Patrol troopers tracked down a car on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs after a citizen called law enforcement, alerting them to a sign that read “Help me please!” taped to the back windshield of a car.
A trooper, along with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, tracked down the car. The sign was a joke.
Trooper Josh Lewis tells KKTV that troopers “had a good long talk” with the driver and passengers in the car.
Right now, no charges are pending.