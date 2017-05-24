When Will Trail Ridge Road Open? Anybody’s Guess

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– What a difference a week makes. Last week at this time, Trail Ridge Road was clear and crews had nearly completed digging out. Now, not so much.
The current conditions show sun but with deep snow and strong winds up to 44 mph, which makes it difficult for crews to clear away the snow because of the drifting.
There is also snow in the forecast for later this week at higher elevations, along with freezing nighttime temperatures.
Currently this is no estimate as to when the road will be cleared for vehicle traffic. The highway has been closed for the season since mid November.
RELATED: Top Scenic Drives Near Denver
The current status of Trail Ridge Road is updated on the Rocky Mountain National Park recorded status line (970) 586-1222.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says it is on target to open Colorado 82 over Independence Pass on Thursday at noon. Kebler Pass and Guanella Pass are due to open this weekend, as well as Colorado 5, the road up Mount Evans, as far as Summit Lake.
Trail Ridge Road: No estimate on reopening.
CO-5 Mount Evans Road: Scheduled to reopen Friday
CO-82 Independence Pass: Scheduled to reopen Noon, Thursday
Kebler Pass: Scheduled to reopen Thursday 5 p.m.
Guanella Pass: Scheduled to reopen Friday
Cottonwood Pass: Expected to remain closed for the 2017 summer season, possible reopening late 2018. County crews will be performing roadway improvements including paving of the west side of the pass.