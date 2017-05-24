People Encouraged ‘Rock One Sock,’ Help Raise Awareness About Missing Children

DENVER (CBS4) – A new social media effort is encouraging people to take a “footsie” on Thursday and help raise awareness about missing children.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is calling their campaign Rock One Sock. They are hoping that during the day people will wear only one sock, take a photo of their feet and publish the photo on social media with the hashtag #RockOneSock.

Thursday was chosen as the day for the national effort because it’s National Missing Children’s Day.

“You know how when you’re washing clothes and there’s a missing sock? How many times do we all keep that sock, waiting for its pair to return, hoping it will appear soon and the sock pair will be complete? The #RockOneSock is a way to make missing child issues something that everyone can relate to, not be afraid to deal with and face, and to make it more mainstream of an issue than something that ‘just happens’ to other people,” said the organizers of the campaign in a prepared statement.

Last year on National Missing Children’s Day in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation honored missing children from the state by showing off signs that encouraged prevention. At the time, state officials said Colorado investigators were working 220 different cases of children missing for longer than a year.

Experts recommend talking with children about methods abductors may use to get their attention such as offering treats or money, asking for help or showing a puppy or kitten.