Pregnant Student Barred From Graduation

HAGERSTOWN, Md (CBS4) – A straight-A student has been barred from walking in graduation at her Maryland high school.

Maddi Runkles says she feels betrayed by her school for reasons that, in her view, include being punished for choosing to keep her child.

“You can’t be pro-life, and be against killing babies, but then step back away from the girl that chooses life and want nothing to do with her,” Runkles said.

18-year-old Runkles attends Heritage Academy, a Christian high school.

The school says it violates their code of conduct.

“A lot of disappointment because I had worked so hard for that, and I made one mistake, and all my hard work was being taken away from me,” Runkles said.

She believes she is being punished for her pro-life views.

“But, they won’t actually admit that. And I get that, because that would sound horrible. But I mean, all I did that was wrong was just have sex before marriage, which they don’t agree with,” Runkles said.

Her principle, David Hobbs, disagrees.

“The matter is not a pro-life issue. Certainly, we’re pleased that she has chosen to keep her child. The issue is our standard of abstinence,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs says anything different would betray the school’s principles: Knowledge forged in faith. On that issue, Hobbs says he answers to a higher authority.

“She’s a fine young lady, but made a grievous choice,” he continued.