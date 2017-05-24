WATCH: Peyton Manning Sings ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ With Chris Stapleton At Red Rocks

By Bryan Altman

Seeing a concert at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre is the thrill of a lifetime for many concertgoers regardless of who’s playing.

But fans who went to see Chris Stapleton perform on Tuesday night got more than just a great show from a country superstar at an incredible venue.

Former Broncos quarterback and NFL legend Peyton Manning came out and joined Stapleton on stage at the end of his set and they sang the famous country song “Tennessee Whiskey” together in front of the ecstatic crowd.

Peyton Manning singing Tennessee Whiskey at the Chris Stapelton concert at Red Rocks! Everybody went nuts!!! #chrisstapelton #tenesseewhiskey #redrocks #redrocksamphitheater #awesomeness #allamericanroadshow A post shared by Yvonne (@y718) on May 24, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Even though Manning didn’t exactly look the part and didn’t take his hands out of his pockets for much of the performance, it was still a thrill for everyone in attendance to sing along with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

It should be noted that while Manning, who starred in college for the Tennessee Volunteers, isn’t known for his singing voice, this isn’t the first time he’s graced the stage and grabbed the mic.

Manning was caught singing “Rocky Top” — another Tennessee anthem — at a bar in Nashville late last year.

While it doesn’t seem like a world tour is in his retirement plans, clearly you never know when and where Manning will turn up on stage to pay homage to his Tennessee roots.