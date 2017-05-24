New Sidewalks Installed In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It will soon be easier for pedestrians to walk around parts of Denver.
The city’s Public Works Department says it will start installing new sidewalks on the north side of City Park.
The sidewalk will span along 23rd Avenue between York Street Colorado Avenue.
The sidewalk will replace an existing gravel walkway along 23rd Avenue.
The department received $2.5 million in its budget to construct more walkways and sidewalks in the city.
Department officials say more sidewalks will be installed in the Montbello, Civic Center Park and Sloan’s Lake neighborhoods, as well as along Yosemite Street near the High Line Canal.