New Sidewalks Installed In Denver

May 24, 2017 12:29 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – It will soon be easier for pedestrians to walk around parts of Denver.

The city’s Public Works Department says it will start installing new sidewalks on the north side of City Park.

denver sidewalks 2 New Sidewalks Installed In Denver

Concrete poured near City Park (credit: CBS)

The sidewalk will span along 23rd Avenue between York Street Colorado Avenue.

The sidewalk will replace an existing gravel walkway along 23rd Avenue.

denver sidewalks 3 New Sidewalks Installed In Denver

New sidewalk in City Park (credit: CBS)

The department received $2.5 million in its budget to construct more walkways and sidewalks in the city.

Department officials say more sidewalks will be installed in the Montbello, Civic Center Park and Sloan’s Lake neighborhoods, as well as along Yosemite Street near the High Line Canal.

