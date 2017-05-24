Pot Grow Goes Up In Flames

May 24, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Foxfield, Marijuana Grow Operation, Marijuana Legalization

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters discovered a marijuana grow operation while fighting a fire in a small community in Arapahoe County.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews discovered the grow operation while fighting a fire on the roof of an outbuilding in Foxfield on Tuesday night.

Firefighters say they could still face some dangers after the fire was extinguished and even during the cleanup process.

“Everything that is inside a structure when it burns can contaminate the firefighters’ gear. And they’re always at an elevated risk for cancer, so knowing that that can happen later on in their career, we’re very aggressive about cleaning everything once they come out, regardless of what the contents of the building were,” said South Metro Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Hurst.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the pot grow operation is legal. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

