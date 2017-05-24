Gun Store Targeted For 3rd Time In Smash & Grab

May 24, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Littleton, South Broadway, Triple J Armory

By Jamie Leary

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A brazen smash and grab has targeted the same Littleton gun store for the third time in less than a year.

The Triple J Armory at 311 East County Line Road near South Broadway was found with a Jeep that smashed through its front entryway Wednesday morning.

triple j armory smash grab 6vo frame 0 Gun Store Targeted For 3rd Time In Smash & Grab

(credit: CBS)

The SUV, reported stolen out of Aurora, had been used to smash in the front door around 2 a.m. which gave the thieves access to the store. The thieves took off with an undisclosed amount of guns.

triple j armory smash grab 6vo frame 424 Gun Store Targeted For 3rd Time In Smash & Grab

(credit: CBS)

In June 2016, a van drove through the front doors, which allowed the thieves to get away with 20 to 30 guns. The store installed concrete bollards after the incident to prevent future break-ins but the suspects in Wednesday’s burglary weren’t deterred, driving over them. They even broke through metal fencing which lined the front door.

triple j armory smash grab intro frame 164 Gun Store Targeted For 3rd Time In Smash & Grab

(credit: CBS)

Four people were captured on the security cameras grabbing the guns then making a quick getaway.

Employees at the store aren’t sure why but say the thieves bypassed some of the pricier weapons.

triple j armory smash grab intro frame 240 Gun Store Targeted For 3rd Time In Smash & Grab

(credit: CBS)

Police in Littleton continue to investigate. They have not determined whether the store was targeted deliberately or if the thefts are a coincidence.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015. She is currently the morning show reporter, which means she is always on the go, covering a wide variety of breaking local news and important local events. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

