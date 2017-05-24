Gun Store Targeted For 3rd Time In Smash & Grab

By Jamie Leary

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A brazen smash and grab has targeted the same Littleton gun store for the third time in less than a year.

The Triple J Armory at 311 East County Line Road near South Broadway was found with a Jeep that smashed through its front entryway Wednesday morning.

The SUV, reported stolen out of Aurora, had been used to smash in the front door around 2 a.m. which gave the thieves access to the store. The thieves took off with an undisclosed amount of guns.

In June 2016, a van drove through the front doors, which allowed the thieves to get away with 20 to 30 guns. The store installed concrete bollards after the incident to prevent future break-ins but the suspects in Wednesday’s burglary weren’t deterred, driving over them. They even broke through metal fencing which lined the front door.

Four people were captured on the security cameras grabbing the guns then making a quick getaway.

Employees at the store aren’t sure why but say the thieves bypassed some of the pricier weapons.

Police in Littleton continue to investigate. They have not determined whether the store was targeted deliberately or if the thefts are a coincidence.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015. She is currently the morning show reporter, which means she is always on the go, covering a wide variety of breaking local news and important local events. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.