Pub’s Sudden Closure Sends Engaged Couple Scrambling

DENVER (CBS4) – It has been a staple outside Coors Field for two decades, but this week Fado Irish Pub suddenly shut down. It surprised a lot of people, including a couple who was planning to have a wedding reception there in 10 days.

Bride-to-be Jessica Johnson learned the news on Tuesday morning.

“Last night I was really stressed too just thinking about the small details. And then this morning I found that out. I cried in my car for a minute,” she said.

Johnson and her fiance Andrew Salazar learned by reading an article that Fado’s had shut down.

“I was anticipating that something went wrong, just not this wrong,” Salazar said.

Johnson had emailed with employees at Fado’s on Friday and toured the venue a couple of weeks ago.

The pub posted a message about the closing online but didn’t provide an explanation why.

Neighbors say staff at Fado’s told them in March that the restaurant might be closing, but they were trying to keep it quiet. Owners of the pub didn’t respond to CBS4’s request for comment.

The couple didn’t lose any money, but they figured losing the venue for their celebration might be worse. Then Salazar posted about the situation on social media and everything changed. A restaurant owner they had never met reached out to help.

“Bar after bar started saying, maybe this place will work? Call them, drop my name and the first round is on me,” Salazar said.

Shortly after posting about the drama, the owner of Stoney’s helped the couple book the bar.

“The most important thing to me is that I want to marry him and I want to have a party and celebrate with all of our friends,” Johnson said.

The owners of Fado Irish Pub said in their online posting that they are trying to find a new location in the city for their business.