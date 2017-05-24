Man Sentenced To Maximum In Deadly Child Abuse Case

May 24, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Child Abuse, Ever Lopez-Calidonio, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lakewood man, convicted of child abuse resulting in death after his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son died, was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Ever Lopez-Calidonio called 911 to report the toddler unconscious and not breathing on Oct. 2, 2014. The child was transported to a local hospital where he died from internal bleeding and other internal injuries.

Ever Alexander Lopez-Calidonio (credit: Lakewood Police)

Court documents say the child complained to Lopez-Calidonio about pain to his abdomen before he collapsed.

Neighbors told police they saw Lopez-Calidonio hitting the child.

The judge sentenced Lopez-Calidonio to the maximum on Wednesday.

