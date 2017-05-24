First Lady Wears Veil To Meet Pope

VATICAN (CBS4)– First Lady Melania Trump wore a veil to the Vatican on Wednesday to meet the pope with President Donald Trump.
Although the first lady wore a veil to the Vatican, she didn’t wear one to an earlier meeting with the king of Saudi Arabia.
Vatican protocol says women meeting the pope must wear long sleeves, formal black clothing and a veil to cover their head, although the rules are not strictly enforced.
Melania Trump is Catholic.
In Saudi Arabia, most Western women do not cover up the way residents of that country do.
Trump met with Pope Francis despite their opposing views on many topics. The two leaders exchanged books.
The pope also appeared to gently nudge Trump to change his mind on climate change.