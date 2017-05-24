Rain, Snow Likely Played Role In Flash Fire

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A family remains out of their home in Commerce City one day after a flash fire left two girls severely burned. Investigators believe recent rain and snowstorms likely played a role in the blast.

Investigators with South Adams County Fire remained on the scene Wednesday where the duplex on Weiman Court is off limits. They say the highest concentration of natural gasses was found in the home’s sump pit.

Crews say with all the recent rain and snow, the water level rose and pushed existing soil gasses, which can build up naturally, through the ground. Those gasses are looking to escape through whatever means possible.

It’s still unclear how the gasses were ignited but when the blast happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, it shattered windows and damaged walls.

The girls, ages 15 and 11, were rushed to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora after the blast. Their mother and father were home when the blast happened. They were not injured.

Families in both units, a total of 10 people, have been displaced until the investigation is complete and repairs are made.

The South Adams County Fire chief says there is no danger to the community. He said sump pits are typically very reliable but the one at the home is being inspected to determine if it is up to code.

Fire crews will deliver about 50 natural gas detectors to homes in the neighborhood on Friday as a precaution.