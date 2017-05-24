Colorado Senator Announces Bid For Congress

DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic state Senator Dominick Moreno announced his candidacy for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District which covers Lakewood, Arvada and Westminster.
His announcement came in the middle of the night Tuesday.
The seat is left open by Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced he is running for governor earlier this Spring.
Moreno, who represents Commerce City, joins state Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Sen. Andy Kerr, both of Lakewood, in the race for CD-7.
Moreno was born and raised in Adams County.
His campaign says as a gay Latino, Moreno has a “long-regarded reputation as a smart, effective and productive legislator.”
“With your help, I became the youngest city council member in Commerce City history,” said Moreno in a new campaign video.
The 32-year-old is a “strong advocate against injustice and champion for Colorado’s forgotten communities,” according to a campaign press release.
“My passion is helping people. Right now, our country is headed down the wrong path. Everyday a new controversy,” said Moreno.
Moreno has served on the Joint Budget Committee and has sponsored bills for job creation and education.