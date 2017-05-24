Latest Forecast: A Big Wednesday Warmup, Then Back To Unsettled Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will jump about 20 degrees on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. That means highs in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be our first day with above normal temperatures in more than a week.

It will also stay completely dry statewide as high pressure dominates the weather across Colorado. High temperatures in the mountains will generally be in the 50 and 60s.

On Thursday our weather will change quickly as a cold front drops into Colorado from the north. The front will cause high temperatures to fall into the lower 70s around Denver which is slightly below normal. We’ll also see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening with a small chance for severe thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains (mainly east of Limon).

Unsettled weather will continue for Friday and likely into at least Saturday as well with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms both day. It’s possible a few strong or severe storms could reach the metro area on Friday but that possibility appears slim at this time. Generally speaking it appears drier for Sunday as well as for Monday with a 10-20% chance for showers and thunderstorms those days. It’s usually difficult to keep the entire Memorial Day Weekend dry. This year will be no exception! And again, at this time it appears the best bet for rain during the three days will be Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.