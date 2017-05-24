2 GOP Lawmakers Ask Trump To Leave Colorado Monument Intact

DENVER (AP) – Two Republican members of Congress from Colorado are asking the Trump administration not to change the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, one of more than two dozen monuments under review for possible modification.

Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton said Tuesday the southwestern Colorado monument preserves thousands of archaeological sites while allowing traditional uses of the land.

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument (credit: CBS)

Their recommendation is likely to get a close hearing in the GOP administration.

President Donald Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on April 26 to review the monuments, accusing previous presidents of abusing their authority to establish them.

President Bill Clinton designated the Canyons of the Ancients in 2000. It covers 275 square miles (710 square kilometers) and has more than 6,000 known archaeological sites. It’s the only Colorado site under review.

