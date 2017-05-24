Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of ‘Anarchist’ Graffiti Suspects

May 24, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Boulder Graffiti, Chris Zachariasse, Downtown Boulder Partnership, Pearl Street Mall

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance video shows two people Boulder police believe may be responsible for spray painting anarchist graffiti across town.

boulder graffiti 10pkg tran90 sfer Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of Anarchist Graffiti Suspects

(credit: CBS)

boulder graffiti 10pkg transfer Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of Anarchist Graffiti Suspects

(credit: CBS)

The Downtown Boulder Partnership says 30 buildings have been hit in the past few weeks. Many of the buildings were along the Pearl Street Mall.

boulder graffiti 8 credit boulder daily camera Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of Anarchist Graffiti Suspects

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

In one of the cases someone spray painted “Welcome to the Civil War.”

According to police, it’s been tough trying to track the taggers down. They’ve apparently spray-painted nearby surveillance cameras before committing the crimes.

boulder graffiti 5 credit boulder daily camera Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of Anarchist Graffiti Suspects

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

boulder graffiti 3 credit boulder daily camera Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of Anarchist Graffiti Suspects

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

boulder graffiti 2 credit boulder daily camera Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of Anarchist Graffiti Suspects

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

“The few opportunities for video the taggers climbed above the cameras and spray-painted over the lenses. Police are currently looking for additional cameras that may have an angle,” said Chris Zachariasse, Downtown Boulder Partnership Operations Manager.

The footage from early Tuesday morning shows the possible suspects, wearing masks and hoodies, walking in an alley near 10th and Pearl Street.

Police hope clear video will help them track down the taggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

