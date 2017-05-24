Surveillance Cameras Catch Images Of ‘Anarchist’ Graffiti Suspects

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance video shows two people Boulder police believe may be responsible for spray painting anarchist graffiti across town.

The Downtown Boulder Partnership says 30 buildings have been hit in the past few weeks. Many of the buildings were along the Pearl Street Mall.

In one of the cases someone spray painted “Welcome to the Civil War.”

According to police, it’s been tough trying to track the taggers down. They’ve apparently spray-painted nearby surveillance cameras before committing the crimes.

“The few opportunities for video the taggers climbed above the cameras and spray-painted over the lenses. Police are currently looking for additional cameras that may have an angle,” said Chris Zachariasse, Downtown Boulder Partnership Operations Manager.

The footage from early Tuesday morning shows the possible suspects, wearing masks and hoodies, walking in an alley near 10th and Pearl Street.

Police hope clear video will help them track down the taggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.