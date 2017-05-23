Death Of 007: Family Says Roger Moore Has Died

May 23, 2017 7:48 AM

(CBS4) – Sir Roger Moore, the actor who played the role of James Bond in hit movies throughout the 1970s and 1980s, has died.

Roger Moore as 007 on the set of the James Bond film ‘For Your Eyes Only’, March 1981. (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)

He died in Switzerland after what his family described as a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/867005447018086400

Moore was 89. His family said he considered his work with the organization UNICEF to be his “greatest achievement.

Moore played Bond in seven films, which is more than Sean Connery or any other actor (Connery starred in six). They were as follows:

– Live and Let Die
– The Man with the Golden Gun
– The Spy Who Loved Me
– Moonraker
– For Your Eyes Only
– Octopussy
– A View to a Kill



